Belle River resident $700,000 richer after lottery ticket win

A Belle River man is celebrating a big win, to the tune of $700,000.

Michael Marshall won the top prize playing Instant Supreme 7.

Players can try their luck at the game for $50 a play. The top prize is $700,000 and the odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.58, according to Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG).

Marshall bought his lucky ticket at the Petro Canada on Tecumseh Road in Windsor.