Belle River resident $700,000 richer after lottery ticket win
A Belle River man is celebrating a big win, to the tune of $700,000.
Michael Marshall won the top prize playing Instant Supreme 7.
Players can try their luck at the game for $50 a play. The top prize is $700,000 and the odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.58, according to Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG).
Marshall bought his lucky ticket at the Petro Canada on Tecumseh Road in Windsor.
BREAKING | Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 10 shot
A gunman in a construction vest donned a gas mask, set off a smoke canister on a rush-hour subway train and shot at least 10 people Tuesday morning, authorities said. The shooter was at large after leaving wounded commuters bleeding on a Brooklyn platform while others ran screaming.
'Beyond negligent': Health experts critical of leadership on sixth COVID wave
COVID-19 infections are soaring and hospitalizations are rising in many parts of Canada, but with most regions sticking with relaxed protective measures while providing less data and fewer updates, some medical experts are critical of how the sixth wave of the pandemic is being managed.
BREAKING | Toronto police charge man with murder after random shootings of two 'completely innocent' men
Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a pair of random shootings in Toronto that killed two 'completely innocent' men just going about their lives.
Wear a mask, get boosted, regardless of various guidelines: Tam
Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam is advising Canadians to continue to wear a mask, regardless of varying jurisdictional guidelines, as the country sees a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.
Weather warnings expand as dangerous blizzard conditions coming to Manitoba Tuesday night
Environment Canada is warning Manitobans about 'hazardous' weather conditions that are set to touch down in the province on Tuesday night.
OPP, victim's mother appeal for information on Elnaz Hajtamiri's abduction in Wasaga Beach, Ont.
On Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police appealed to the public for any clues connected to Elnaz Hajtamiri's forceful abduction from a home in Wasaga Beach three months ago.
OPINION | Don Martin: The personal antipathy between Charest and Poilievre is damaging the Conservatives beyond repair
The sorry state of the race to become Canada’s Official Opposition Leader, traditionally a launch pad to the prime minister’s title, is antagonistically personal to a level I’ve never seen before, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Canadians with mortgages brace for big Bank of Canada rate hike
The Bank of Canada is gearing up to announce its next move on interest rates this Wednesday, with Bay Street forecasters expecting a 50 basis-point increase to put Canadians with variable rate mortgages on edge and keep some prospective homebuyers on the sidelines.
Putin vows Russia will press Ukraine invasion until goals are met
Vladimir Putin vowed Tuesday that Russia's bloody offensive in Ukraine would continue until its goals are fulfilled and insisted the campaign was going as planned, despite a major withdrawal in the face of stiff Ukrainian opposition and significant losses.
Kitchener under-13 girls’ hockey team apologizing after racial slur allegedly used against opposing player
A Kitchener under-13 girls’ hockey team is apologizing after one of its players allegedly called an opponent the N-word.
Shakespeare Drive in Waterloo closed for criminal investigation
Waterloo regional police have closed Shakespeare Drive between McDougall Road and Keats Way in Waterloo for a criminal investigation.
London-Waterloo pitching for 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship
The City of London and the Waterloo Region have put in a joint bid to host the 2023 World Juniors.
Five year sentence for dangerous driving involving tractor
Ronald Seifreid has been sentenced to five years in prison for running over his neighbour with his tractor during a heated argument near Walkerton, Ont. in 2019.
Western University reacts to death of woman near campus
Western University is expressing its sympathies following the death of a woman after being struck by a vehicle near campus.
Lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Middlesex-London
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting 74 additional lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
COVID-19 transmission in Simcoe Muskoka 'concerning' to local health unit
Simcoe Muskoka's chief medical officer of health is "concerned" by the high rate of COVID-19 transmission in the region since the province lifted restrictions and mask mandates.
Two people make daring escape from burning building in Alliston
A fire in downtown Alliston spread to several adjacent buildings and forced two people to make a daring escape Monday night.
Error exposes $6.4M of Art Gallery of Sudbury assets to Laurentian's insolvency process
A failure to get legal advice has officials at the Art Gallery of Sudbury scrambling to protect its art collection, museum building and other assets.
Pregnant woman, two unborn babies killed in Hwy. 11 crash, commercial driver charged
A 67-year-old man from Dorval, Que., is facing two dangerous operation charges after the commercial vehicle he was driving crashed into a passenger vehicle with two pregnant women, CTV News has learned.
Ontario couple who didn't buy insurance denied refund after getting COVID-19
An Ontario couple who didn't buy travel insurance said they were disappointed to learn they won't get a refund for their beach vacation after testing positive for COVID-19.
One new COVID-19 related death in Ottawa Tuesday
Ottawa Public Health is reporting one new COVID-19 death in the capital while the hospitalization rate holds steady.
OCDSB trustees to debate mask mandate…again
Ottawa-Carleton District School Board trustees will debate for the second time in a month Tuesday evening whether students and staff should be required to wear masks in schools.
More headstones vandalized in eastern Ontario
About 20 headstones have been damaged at a cemetery west of Kingston, the latest vandalism incident at a cemetery in the region.
Ford government slammed for top doctor's vacation during sixth wave
The Ford government is coming under fire for its lack of transparency on Ontario’s top doctor going on vacation last week amidst calls for him to address the sixth wave of the pandemic.
'Random attacks' in Toronto see man hit with axe in Scarborough, woman stabbed in North York
Toronto police have announced two arrests in two separate assaults in the city that investigators allege were unprovoked and completely 'random' in nature.
Quebec mom says her autistic son facing discrimination due to his race
A Quebec woman says her son, who is Black and has autism, is being treated differently because of the colour of his skin after being routinely sent home from school over the last three years due to his behaviour.
Montreal 911 dispatchers recall worst and best of the job in show-and-tell tour
When you call 911 in Montreal, you are directed to emergency medical dispatchers, who get an ambulance to you within seven to nine minutes.
Jurors shown surveillance video montage of 2020 Quebec City Halloween stabbings
Jurors in the trial of the man accused of using a sword to murder two people in Quebec City on Halloween night in 2020 are viewing video surveillance footage from the scene.
One man dead, brother in life-threatening condition after water rescue at Peggy's Cove
One man is dead and his brother has suffered life-threatening injuries after they were swept off the rocks into the water near the Peggy’s Cove lighthouse Monday night.
Federal Finance minister highlights medical student loan forgiveness in Halifax
Canada's finance minister visited a Halifax medical school Tuesday and highlighted a measure in the recently tabled federal budget that forgives student loans for doctors and nurses.
-
NEW | Man faces assault and weapons charges in Halifax stabbing
A man is facing assault and weapons charges after he allegedly stabbed another man in downtown Halifax Monday night.
Three charged after man's remains found outside of Winnipeg last month: police
Three people have been charged after a 26-year-old man’s remains were found outside of Winnipeg last month.
What Manitobans can do to prepare for the blizzard
With Manitobans bracing for what has the potential to be the worst blizzard in decades, the Canadian Red Cross is reminding people to put together an emergency preparedness kit.
Carra says police investigation centres on exchange he had with driver who nearly hit dog
Ward 9 Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra has released a statement providing details regarding the weekend incident that led to him stepping down from his role on the Calgary Police Commission.
Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in death of Calgary woman in Temple
Calgary police have released a photo of a man wanted for second-degree murder in connection with the April 7 death of Jamie Lynn Scheible in the community of Temple.
'We're super excited': Calgary Stampede looking forward to Tuesday chuckwagon canvas auction
Organizers with the Calgary Stampede are eagerly awaiting Tuesday night's return of the chuckwagon canvas auction after a two-year hiatus.
'Extremely worried' about opioids, Trudeau welcomes Edmonton drug decriminalization pitch
One of the first orders of business when Justin Trudeau arrived in Edmonton Monday night was to meet with the mayor, where they spoke about the opioid crisis that is killing hundreds of people in the city every year.
University of Alberta develops sanitization tech to kill COVID-19 virus
A new sanitization product aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19 will soon be used in Edmonton and Calgary.
Prime minister visits Edmonton on Tuesday to promote Budget 2022
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Edmonton today where he will attend events to promote his Liberal government's recent budget.
WATCH LIVE | Everyone living at SRO believed to be accounted for after fire in Vancouver's Gastown: officials
It's believed everyone living in a single-room occupancy hotel that caught fire in Vancouver's Gastown Monday has been accounted for, officials said in an update Tuesday.
Winter weather in April: Snow, hail and thunder across Metro Vancouver
Did it snow where you are? Some residents of Metro Vancouver woke up to a surprise on Tuesday.
'People are not doing well': Psychologist says anger over 'prolonged' COVID-19 pandemic common
Even with the majority of COVID-19 restrictions lifted across Canada, many may still feel frustration about the pandemic, leading to pent-up tension.