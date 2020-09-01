WINDSOR, ONT. -- An $18,000 grant will help to form a Digital Service Squad for small businesses in Lakeshore go digital.

The Belle River on the Lake BIA located in Lakeshore received the grant from Digital Main Street in Ontario. The funds will help small businesses to use digital technologies.

“It will be a huge help for our small businesses in Lakeshore and will definitely increase their digital presence especially during this COVID-19 pandemic,” Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain said in a news release.

Funding for the grant is provided by FedDev Ontario. The service squad will start visiting businesses in the Puce to Belle River area, Comber, St. Joachim, Stoney Point, and the Belle River on the Lake BIA in early September.

Digital Main Street Ontario was recently extended with help from a $43.5 million investment from the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario) and $7.45 million from the Ontario Ministry for Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade (MEDJCT). The investment aims to help small businesses across the province to pivot operations to include online models in an effort to regain lost revenue and become more resilient and competitive.

“The COVID-19 pandemic hit Ontario’s main streets hard, so Digital Main Street is needed more than ever,” said Kay Matthews, Executive Director of Ontario Business Improvement Area Association. “We know that businesses that participated in Digital Main Street last year were better able to cope when the pandemic hit, and we’re excited that FedDev Ontario and Ontario are providing the funding to extend this important program to help small businesses in the communities located in Lakeshore.

Digital Service Squads are made up of trained specialists who meet with businesses at no cost to help them improve their online presence.