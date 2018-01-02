

CTV Windsor





A 46-year-old Belle River man has been charged with stunt driving for allegedly going 160 kilometres an hour on Highway 401.

A Chatham-Kent OPP officer was conducting radar enforcement on Highway 401 near Queens Line on Monday around 11:45 p.m.

Police say a westbound vehicle was clocked going over 160 km/hr.

As a result, the male driver, Richard Tremblay, 46, from Belle River, has been charged with racing a motor vehicle – stunt.

He will appear in Ontario Court of Justice on Feb. 7 to answer to the charge.

The driver's licence has been suspended and the vehicle impounded for a period of seven days, as per statute.