Belle River man charged with stunt driving on Highway 401
Chatham-Kent OPP on Highway 401 on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. (CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, January 2, 2018 1:37PM EST
A 46-year-old Belle River man has been charged with stunt driving for allegedly going 160 kilometres an hour on Highway 401.
A Chatham-Kent OPP officer was conducting radar enforcement on Highway 401 near Queens Line on Monday around 11:45 p.m.
Police say a westbound vehicle was clocked going over 160 km/hr.
As a result, the male driver, Richard Tremblay, 46, from Belle River, has been charged with racing a motor vehicle – stunt.
He will appear in Ontario Court of Justice on Feb. 7 to answer to the charge.
The driver's licence has been suspended and the vehicle impounded for a period of seven days, as per statute.