WINDSOR -- Today is the 10th annual Bell Let’s Talk Day, an initiative raising funds across Canada for mental health and aimed at reducing stigma.

All day Canadians can participate with a text, tweet, or through a variety of other social media interactions.

Over the last 10 years more than $100-million has been committed to mental health initiatives across the country.

Since its inception in 2010 86 per cent of Canadians report that they are more aware of mental health issues.

Bell Let’s Talk promotes awareness and action with a strategy built on 4 key pillars: Fighting the stigma, improving access to care, supporting world-class research and leading by example in workplace mental health.

Today Bell will donate towards mental health initiatives in Canada by contributing 5¢ for every applicable text, call, tweet and retweet, social media video view and use of the Facebook frame or Snapchat filter.

How you can get involved:

Talk: Every mobile and every long distance call made by Bell wireless and phone customers

Text: Every text message sent by Bell wireless customers

Twitter: Every tweet and retweet using #BellLetsTalk, featuring the special Bell Let’s Talk emoji, and every Bell Let’s Talk Day video view

Facebook: Every Bell Let’s Talk Day video view and every use of the Bell Let’s Talk frame

Instagram: Every Bell Let’s Talk Day video view

Snapchat: Every use of the Bell Let’s Talk filter and every Bell Let’s Talk Day video view

YouTube: Every Bell Let’s Talk Day video view