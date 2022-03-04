“Being out there is definitely a dangerous thing”: Warnings to stay off ice this warm winter weekend

Windsor’s Port Authority is warning residents to avoid going on the ice this weekend as conditions deteriorate across Lake St. Clair and Lake Erie.

Harbourmaster Peter Berry says that ice users should know that things are visibly changing as regional temperatures flirt with warm records.

“What we're seeing is Lake St. Clair starting to break up very quickly,” explains Berry. “The warm weather we're going to have this weekend, Lake St. Clair has been fracturing. Large pieces are breaking free, it’s becoming a fast moving brash of ice.”

Berry notes some places may appear to be safe with thick ice but suggests safety could be impacted after sunny skies on Friday.

“It will look solid, it will definitely look solid. But we'll see those fracture lines and anybody going out there could be trapped in a large ice flow that's going to deteriorate very quickly once it breaks free.”

Berry adds officials are recommending ice users also bring fishing huts in for the season.

“At this time of year it's going to break up regardless. The water temperatures will start to rise across the Great Lakes slowly, half a degree by a degree, and that will continue right through to July until we really reach that mean temperature. But what we're going to see is that ice will break up and it looks good. It will augur good, and will give them what they think is the safety to stand on that ice. It's the fracture lines behind them are really the issue that they could break free and now they're on a big ice boat waiting for rescue,” said. Berry.