WHEATLEY, ONT. -- Essex County OPP are investigating after 13 bee hives were reported stolen from a property in Wheatley.

Police say sometime between the beginning of November and Dec. 28, the bee hives were stolen from a property off of the 3rd Concession Line.

Seven of the stolen bee hives are three stories tall and the remaining six are two stories tall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Pfaff at kimpf@chatham-kent.ca or at 519-436-6600 extension #87342. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 and may be eligible for a cash reward.