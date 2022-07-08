Beautiful sunny weekend on the way in Windsor-Essex

A beautiful sunny weekend is on the way for Windsor-Essex.

Temperatures will hover right around the average for this time of year with rain showers not expected until early next week.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 26. Humidex 32. UV index 10 or very high.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low 18.

Saturday: Sunny. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h late in the morning. High 26. Humidex 28. UV index 9 or very high.

Sunday: Sunny. High 27.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 30.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.