Beautiful start to the weekend in store for the region

There are still a couple of days of summer-like weather in store for Windsor-Essex.

Rain showers are expected on the back end of the weekend before temperatures break to more seasonal early next week.

The normal high for this time of year is closer to 14 C with the region reaching upwards of 28 C on Friday.

Friday: Sunny. High 28 except 20 near Lake Erie. UV index 7 or high.

Friday Night: A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness after midnight. Low 13.

Saturday: Clearing near noon. High 27 except 21 near the lake. UV index 8 or very high.

Sunday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms. High 20.

Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 7.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 11.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 17.