With the region now in Stage 3 of COVID-19 reopening, as of 9 a.m. Friday, people will be able to cool off at the beach in Kingsville.

Kingsville Mayor Nelson Santos said in a statement, "We are very pleased to announce the safe reopening of beaches in our community...While it is equally important to recognize that COVID-19 hasn’t gone away, I want to reiterate the importance of everyone continuing to follow public health advice as more and more public accesses are restored.”

Signs indicating new safety measures will be posted at area beaches.

Washroom facilities for each beach area will also reopen to the public on Friday and remain open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

At this time, only Cedar Island Beach and Cedar Beach will have beach water samples tested for E. coli levels weekly.

Beach signage and website posts will notify beachgoers if levels are safe.

All other beach areas are not being tested at the moment and swimming is not recommended.