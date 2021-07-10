WINDSOR, ONT. -- Beach Grove Golf and Country Club raised $70,000 during its 100 Holes of Golf charity event celebrating the club’s 100th anniversary.

The club has taken on a community initiative to raise $100,000 to give back to community to commemorate its 100th anniversary. Its biggest fundraising even, the 100 Holes of Golf tournament took place on Monday and raised a large portion of that goal.

“The 100 Holes of Golf fundraising event was a terrific success! Thanks to the generosity of our community and Beach Grove membership who were immensely supportive of this event, we are much closer to reaching our fundraising goal of $100,000 in our 100th Anniversary Year,” said Beach Grove’s president, Frank Dayus Jr.

The 100 Holes of Golf event hosted 19 players who raised pledges of support to play 100 holes in a single day. Participants gathered pledges from family, friends, and local businesses for a minimum entry fee of $5,000.

All pledges amounted to $68,700 which was later increased after two final pledges were shared during the event’s reception.

“We are delighted and overwhelmed by the response we have had from the participants and the community to ensure the 100 Holes of Golf was a success! Beach Grove has been in this community for 100 years, what better way to show our support then giving back to those in need,” event chair Mike Burnett said.

The funds raised will be put toward the club’s ongoing campaign in the hopes of reaching its $100,000 goal for Beach Grove’s 100th year.

Funds will be distributed to support the four pillars of the Beach Grove Centennial Charitable Initiative “Creating a Legacy Campaign.” The pillars include the areas of children, mental health, hospitals and community.

The selected charities to receive the funding are the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation, WE Care for Kids, UHC Hub of Opportunity (formerly known as the Unemployed Help Centre) and the Canadian Mental Health Association.