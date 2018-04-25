

CTV Windsor





The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Windsor Essex Foundation is rescheduling the 2018 Battle of the Hors D’oeuvres due to the current strike at Caesar’s Windsor.

The 32nd annual event was scheduled for May 10, but it will now take place on September 19.

“We would like to thank our sponsors, participants, volunteers, donors and guests for their support and understanding,” says Hayley Morgan, the director of foundation and corporate relations for the foundation. “We are very sorry for any inconvenience that this may cause, and we greatly appreciate the continued support of our community.”

If you have purchased tickets for the May event, Morgan says do not dispose of them as they will be honoured on the September 19 date.

All funds raised from this event support seven youth mentoring programs at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Windsor Essex.

These programs currently help over 735 children in Windsor-Essex.

About 2,300 workers at Caesars Windsor have been on strike since April 6 after 59 per cent of employees rejected a tentative contract.

No new talks have been scheduled, but Unifor Local 444 is putting pressure on casino management to return to the bargaining table.

The union says the main issues in the dispute are money and respect.

On Tuesday, Caesars Windsor postponed two more shows in May as well as cancelled hotel reservations up to May 19.

If you would like to purchase tickets or require a refund for the Battle of the Hors D’oeuvres, contact Big Brothers Big Sisters office at 519-945-6232 ext.12 or 13. You can also visit www.bigbrothersbigsisterswe.ca to purchase tickets online.