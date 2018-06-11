Battle for mayor’s seat looms in Leamington
Leamington Mayor John Paterson (right) and Deputy Mayor Hilda MacDonald (left) in Leamington, Ont., on Feb. 1, 2018. (Courtesy AM800)
There is a race for mayor in Leamington.
John Paterson announced last month he would run again for mayor.
Deputy mayor Hilda MacDonald has now announced her intention to run for the mayor's seat as well.
MacDonald says she is known for her honesty and fairness and is not afraid to take a stand.
MacDonald believes the main issues facing the town are cannabis production, affordable housing and transportation.