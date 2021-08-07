WINDSOR, ONT. -- The MH100 Youth Program’s first annual basketball camp for at-risk youth is happening this weekend.

The weekend-long event provides shoes, supplies and opportunity for about 50 youngsters taking part.

Program Founder and Event Leader, Mehari Hagos, tells CTV News participants will also be gifted back-to-school supplies, personal care packages, and a multitude of other essential items all made possible by the generous donations of community members.

“I remember my own situation, as a kid,” said Hagos. “Everything extra that you needed as a kid was not possible on welfare. I think we all need someone to believe in us.”

Hagos says the MH100 Youth Program was created over ten years ago after noticing a lack of city-support provided to youth within the Windsor-Essex region. The program looks to create opportunities for underprivileged children and teens within the Glengarry and West End neighborhoods that are at-risk and underserved.

The camp started Saturday, Aug. 7 and continues Aug. 8 at the Const. John Atkinson Memorial Community Centre from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Hagos adds a similar event takes place before Christmas.