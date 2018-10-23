Barn destroyed by fire in Chatham-Kent
Firefighters responded to the fire Price Albert Road in Chatham-Kent, Ont., on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent fire)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, October 23, 2018 10:09AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 23, 2018 4:56PM EDT
A large barn went up in flames in Chatham-Kent.
Chatham-Kent firefighters responded to the fire on Price Albert Road just before 10 p.m. Monday.
Heavy machinery was brought in to dig out the rubble and assist in extinguishing the fire.
The cause is undetermined.
Officials say there were no injuries.
Crews were on scene until 3 a.m. Tuesday.