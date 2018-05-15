

CTV Windsor





Unifor Local 444 leaders and the Caesars Windsor negotiating team are resuming talks.

The two sides are scheduled to resume bargaining Tuesday with a provincial conciliator.

About 2,100 workers walked off the job April 6 after rejecting a tentative agreement.

The striking workers include dealers, cooks, housekeepers and janitors.

Union officials say they are fighting for improved wages, working conditions and respect.

Caesars Windsor said this week that it was postponing all hotel reservations and concerts through the end of May due to the strike.

There has been no bargaining since April 18.