

CTV Windsor





Unifor Local 444 leaders and the Caesars Windsor negotiating team continue to talk to find some common ground in an effort to end a long strike.

The two sides returned to the bargaining table Tuesday and have been holding talks with a provincial conciliator for several hours.

About 2,100 workers walked off the job April 6 after 59 per cent of employees rejected a three-year tentative agreement that included a nine per cent wage hike, a signing bonus of $1,100 for full time employees and $900 for part time workers as well as an improved pension.

The striking workers include dealers, cooks, housekeepers and janitors.

Union officials say they are fighting for improved wages, working conditions and respect.

Some employees on the picket line see the long talks Tuesday as a positive sign that a deal is within reach.

Caesars Windsor said this week that it was postponing all hotel reservations and concerts through the end of May due to the strike.

Larry Horowitz, the chair of the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association, says he wants to see a deal done soon so businesses can stop losing money.

There has been no bargaining since April 18, when the negotiating session ended after only two hours.

The last strike at Caesars Windsor in 2004 lasted 42 days.