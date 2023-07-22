Barbie photoshoot on east side of Sandpoint Beach

Barbie fans gathered at Sandpoint Beach late Saturday afternoon for a fun photo shoot.

"I wanted to just embrace the little girl in me that's excited to dress up like Barbie and model, so that's why I’m her," said Kaitlynn Lachance.

A Facebook event was created and brought together models, costume enthusiasts and photographers to create the scene on the east side of Sandpoint Beach.

"Barbie is so nostalgic and we're at a time where we need a little more of that nostalgia," said organizer Sarah Lachance. "It's very summery. It's very fun. A lot of people are excited about Barbie."

Lachance has seen the new Barbie movie which gave her and others the inspiration to create an event focused solely on Barbie.

Models playfully posed in the water and on the beach. There was even a Ken sighting.

There are other events planned through the Cosplay Facegroup page. A "Halloween in July" event is scheduled for next weekend, while a fairy shoot is set to go in August

"We just take pictures. We’re hobbyists. We just like to come out and do costumes and take pictures."

Lachance said the pictures are shared on the Cosplay Facebook page.