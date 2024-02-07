Banner weekend expected for Super Bowl bets

Super Bowl betting records are expected to be blown away this weekend.

The American Gaming Association (AGA) estimates 68 million U.S. adults plan to bet on the NFL championship game.

Those American figures include both legal and illegal outlets.

The AGA estimates $23.1 billion will be bet on this year's super bowl, that's up from $16-billion dollars last year.

About $1.5 billion dollars is expected to be wagered legally.

In Ontario, Play Canada Managing Editor Dave Briggs said the province has done a better job of capturing the grey and illegal markets — estimating about 80 per cent of those bets have gone legit.

He said Ontario’s more than $5-billion U.S. in sports betting over the last eight months would put it fifth in the states.

Michigan has the second highest number of bets on the super bowl of any state in the United States, so we think that's probably true of the Windsor-Essex county area as well because there's a lot of crossover,” said Briggs. “There was greater interest this year in the NFL playoffs due to the Lions and even though the Lions are out, people are still interested in betting.”

While the province doesn't release super bowl specific numbers in Ontario, Briggs expects it will be a banner weekend.

