Bank robbery suspect arrested in Windsor

A 49-year-old man is facing several charges after a bank robbery earlier this month.

Windsor police have charged a suspect in connection to the robbery in the 2200 block of Tecumseh Road East on May 10.

Officers say a lone male suspect had entered the bank, approached a teller, and demanded money. He received an undisclosed amount of money and then fled on foot.

Through investigation, the Major Crimes Unit identified the suspect. On May 23 around 6:30 p.m., members of the Problem-Oriented Policing (POP) Unit located and arrested Hughes in the 1200 block of Marentette Avenue.

Hughes has been charged with robbery with threats of violence and wearing a disguise with the intent to commit an indictable offence. He also faces a charge of possessing a prohibited firearm without holding a licence and registration certificate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.