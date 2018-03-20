Balcony fire extinguished on Wyandotte Street East
Balcony fire on Wyandotte Street East in Windsor, Ont., on March 20, 2018. (Leah Hansen/ AM800)
Published Tuesday, March 20, 2018 9:41AM EDT
Windsor fire officials are investigating an early morning fire on Wyandotte Street East.
Firefighters were called to 4283 Wyandotte St. E. around 4 a.m. Tuesday.
The fire was reported on the second floor balcony of the residential and commercial building.
The commercial units were unaffected. The fire was confined to the outside porch on the second floor.
There were no injuries.