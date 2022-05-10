Bakery donates $8,000 for new dental x-ray machine at Windsor Regional Hospital

A local bakery has “doughnated” $8,000 toward a new machine for Windsor Regional Hospital’s paediatric unit.

COBS Bread made the donation to the hospital on Tuesday after collecting funds through March and April for its “Doughnation Day” campaign for a new Preva Mobile Dental X-Ray machine.

“For me personally, it's about investing in and supporting the community,” COBS owner, Sandra Janzen, said in a news release.

The machine, designed to examine children’s teeth, will replace a 20-year-old device and offer “state-of-the-art digital dental radiographs” to help dentists spot fractures, dental abscesses, advanced dental caries and other abnormalities, hospital officials said.

“It’s used in the OR suites by the paediatrics dentists to take films throughout the procedure while the child’s asleep,” says Jen Trkulja, director, perioperative services at Windsor Regional Hospital.

“They can do between three and four procedures a day.”

Officials said the x-ray machine is also important for the diagnosis and treatment of special needs children and adults who are unable to communicate when there may be a problem.

The hospital’s current machine is used for about 1,300 surgeries a year.

“During the pandemic, we have needed our hospitals and the staff more than ever. This is a small way to say 'Thank you' to them and give back in a way that will improve their capacity to deliver great healthcare,” says Janzen.