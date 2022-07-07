Baker rebounds to create recipe for success

Margaret Slack is happy to reclaim her kitchen.

Slack was sharing the kitchen with her daughter Abbey who had a budding baking business before being forced to pivot six months ago.

After receiving a complaint, the health unit told her she couldn't run the business she started at the beginning of the pandemic out of the home unless there was a separate kitchen.

“We talked about, the last time we were together, being dealt lemons and she's made lemon blueberry donuts out of it,” said Slack, referring to a January visit with CTV News Windsor.

At the time Abbey felt she had let down her customers but the adversity led her to rebound.

“I don't think I realized how much I love this business until it was taken away from me and then I realized this is something I really want,” she said.

Abbey persevered with the help of family and created a dream kitchen, not without a lot of consideration for the rules. She has three sinks, and said, “If I didn't get the double sink I would have had to get a commercial dishwasher which are very expensive.”

The family learned a lot about health requirements during the transition period.

“When we were building we took all of their requirements with us to each place that we went,” she said.

The new basement kitchen has a touchless garbage, a thermometer in the fridge and non-absorbent countertops and floors. The walls had to be enclosed and the doors have to be closed when baking. Abbey also can't have anyone in the room helping her.

The project cost in the thousands and the family had to take on extra insurance to run the business.

With health unit approval, Abbey opened her kitchen for business Wednesday and said she is busier than she was before shutting down.

“I'm really thankful that I was able to build this and thankful there are people there that I have a reason to build it for,” she said.

In the end, she feels the health unit and whoever complained actually did her a favour.

“They totally did,” Abbey said gleefully. “I thank them for that because if it wasn't for them I wouldn't be here.”