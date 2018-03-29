

CTV Windsor





The 11th annual Warden's lunch provided outgoing county boss Tom Bain a chance to offer some parting words.

After serving eight years, Bain is currently the longest serving County Warden in Ontario.

Bain spoke of some accomplishments during his tenure at Friday’s luncheon, and highlighted how the jobless rate has been cut in half during his time.

Bain also spoke about the increased collaboration between the city and the county, and a regional broadband network.

But Bain also has some unfinished business, like the widening of Highway 3.

Bain, the Mayor of Lakeshore, has some advice for his eventual predecessor. He said being a Warden is a seven-day-a week commitment and you need to work as a team.

“You may be the Warden and head of the County, but that team effort has got to continue,” said Bain. “That’s how you make proper decisions. You involve all those around you in making those decisions, and agree on a joint decision at the end."