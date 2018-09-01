

AM800, CTV Windsor





Two Windsor police officers doing a routine patrol in the downtown core were in the right place at the right time.

On Wednesday, August 29 at around 8am they came upon a man lying on the ground.

As they got closer the man and several people nearby pointed at another man who looked back and then bolted.

They pursued and arrested the suspect.

Police determined a 62-year-old man had been assaulted and his backpack was taken.

He suffered only minor injuries.

Police have charged 34-year-old Christopher Hume with robbery.