WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Kiwanis Club of Windsor-Essex and Staples Canada are joining forces to support “back to school” programs in the community.

The in-store campaign “Start to Smart School Drive” officially started on July 17 and is still in need of donations.

“What we’re asking individuals to do in our community is to come to the store, make your purchase of whatever school supplies or office supplies that you need,” Kiwanis Club president Tina Gatt said. “Give a little extra at point of sale — or you can go online to Staples Canada Supply Drive and make an online donation. And all of those donations stay locally.”

This is the 15th year of the program which supports thousands of local children.