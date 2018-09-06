Back-to-school blitz results in 142 charges in Windsor
Windsor Police Car.
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, September 6, 2018 10:08AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 6, 2018 10:36AM EDT
Windsor police handed out 142 charges to drivers in the first two days of back-to-school patrolling.
Officers with the traffic enforcement unit conducted an initiative at or near school zones on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Police say there were 142 enforcement actions, including: speeding, distracted driving, disobeying stop signs, suspended or unlicensed driver, and no insurance.