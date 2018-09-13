Bachelor in Paradise contestant Jordan Kimball coming to Windsor
Bachelor in Paradise contestant Jordan Kimball. (Courtesy ABC)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, September 13, 2018 10:43AM EDT
Fans of the ABC show ‘The Bachelor’ have a chance to meet one of its stars in Windsor next month.
Jordan Kimball is coming to the Bull and Barrel Restaurant and Bar for a private dinner on Oct. 11 from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
The male model appeared on the recent Bachelor in Paradise Season 5 that aired this summer. He was also a contestant on season 14 of the Bachelorette with Becca Kufrin.
Tickets are on sale for $40.