

CTV Windsor





Fans of the ABC show ‘The Bachelor’ have a chance to meet one of its stars in Windsor next month.

Jordan Kimball is coming to the Bull and Barrel Restaurant and Bar for a private dinner on Oct. 11 from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

The male model appeared on the recent Bachelor in Paradise Season 5 that aired this summer. He was also a contestant on season 14 of the Bachelorette with Becca Kufrin.

Tickets are on sale for $40.