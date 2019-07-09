

Take note parents, a catchy viral song has spawned a live tour and its coming to a theatre nearby.

‘Baby Shark Live!’ heads to the Fox Theatre in The District Detroit on Sunday, November 3 at 2 p.m.

The show is based on Pinkfong’s song and global dance phenomenon, Baby Shark.

“We’re thrilled to bring Baby Shark Live to families across the country,” says the Stephen Shaw, the tour’s producer and co-president of Round Room Live. “There’s something incredibly special about Baby Shark and it’s exciting to create a show that not only includes singing and dancing but an education component as well.”

The shark joins up with his friend to take an adventure into the sea, singing and dancing through new and classic songs, including “Five Little Monkeys,” “Wheels on the Bus,” “Jungle Boogie,” “Monkey Banana Dance” and of course, “Baby Shark!”

The global hit had a 17-week streak on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and the Baby Shark Dance video has over 3 billion views on YouTube.