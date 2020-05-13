Axe and throwing knives reported stolen from Chatham garage
Published Wednesday, May 13, 2020 10:45AM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, May 13, 2020 11:28AM EDT
Chatham-Kent police headquarters in Chatham, Ont., Dec. 17, 2012. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are reaching out to the public for information surrounding a garage robbery earlier this week.
Police say sometime late Monday night or early Tuesday morning, an unknown suspect or suspects entered an unlocked garage on Oxley Drive in Chatham and took various electronics and other household items.
The stolen items include:
- 12” throwing axe with KR2 engraved on it
- Throwing knives with round handles and red tape on them
- TV projector box
- Android TV box
- Propane heater Bose
- SoundLink Bluetooth speaker
- 20v DeWalt Impact driver
- Keys and cigarettes
Police are asking anyone with information to reach out to Const. Scott Nevills at scottn@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87326. For anonymous tips, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).