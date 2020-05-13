WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are reaching out to the public for information surrounding a garage robbery earlier this week.

Police say sometime late Monday night or early Tuesday morning, an unknown suspect or suspects entered an unlocked garage on Oxley Drive in Chatham and took various electronics and other household items.

The stolen items include:

12” throwing axe with KR2 engraved on it

Throwing knives with round handles and red tape on them

TV projector box

Android TV box

Propane heater Bose

SoundLink Bluetooth speaker

20v DeWalt Impact driver

Keys and cigarettes

Police are asking anyone with information to reach out to Const. Scott Nevills at scottn@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87326. For anonymous tips, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).