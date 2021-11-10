Awnings considered to cool Atlas Tube Centre windows

Windsor, Ont. -

Lakeshore’s mayor is hoping a solution can be found for the Atlas Tube Centre before spring after it was found some of its large windows on the east of the building become quite hot in the sun.

“We had one incident were a child touched the hot surface,” said Tom Bain.

Bain said the child did not require medical care but the incident highlighted the need to address the 22 large tinted windows, which become scorching hot in the direct sun.

Council rejected administration’s proposal to replace the windows of the seven-year-old building at a cost of $100,000.

Administration will instead study a proposal to use awnings as a way to keep the windows cool and costs down.

Bain expects administration a report to council in about two months.