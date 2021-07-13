Advertisement
AVOID AREA: Windsor Hazmat team investigating possible hazardous chemicals
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, July 13, 2021 11:51AM EDT
Published Tuesday, July 13, 2021 11:51AM EDT
Windsor Hazmat team investigating possible hazardous chemicals (Courtesy: Jackson Bortolotto)
Share:
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Police are asking the public to avoid the East end Canadian Tire Parking lot in the 8500 block of Tecumseh Road East as an active investigation in underway.
Officials confirming the Explosive Disposal Unit is on scene investigating the matter.
More to come.