Average Windsor-Essex home price increases, sales drop

The average price of a home in Windsor-Essex continues to climb, but the number of properties sold has decreased.

April home sales dropped 19 per cent compared the same month last year, according to the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors.

There were 586 houses sold in April, an 18 per cent decline compared to April 2021.

The average sale price was $692,759 last month. That’s up 21 per cent from the previous April.

WECAR says there were 1,074 new listings last month, which is an increase of 13 per cent.