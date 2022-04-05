Average sale price of a home in Windsor-Essex continues to climb

The average sale price of a home in Windsor-Essex has just gone up by another $188,000.

The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors says the average sales price of a home was nearly $724,000 in March.

That’s 35 per cent more than sales prices one year ago, when the average sale was $536,000.

Part of the reason could be the fact that fewer homes were sold.

Just under 700 properties sold in March of this year.