Average house price increases 31 per cent in Windsor-Essex

Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors says house prices continue to climb across the region.

The average sales price for October 2021 was $565,278. In October 2020, it was $429,116. That’s an increase of 31.73 per cent.

Meanwhile, sales were down 12.50 per cent for the month, in comparision to this time last year. There were 658 properties sold in October 2021, compared to 752 properties sold in the previous October.

The total of monthly listings was 855, which is up 2.4 per cent from 835 in October 2020. At the time of the report, there were 674 available listings.

The most popular style of homes sold this month: Bungalow (142), 2 Storey (116), 1 ½ Storey (81), Raised Ranch (75), and Ranch (73).