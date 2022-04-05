Average home sales price in Windsor-Essex increases $188,000

Another jump of almost $200,000 in the average home sales price in Windsor-Essex.

The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors says the is reporting the average sales price was $723,739 in March 2022.

That's $188,031 or 35 per cent more than a year ago, when the average was $535,708 in March 2021.

WECAR says there were 1,051 new listings last month. That represents an increase of 15.37 per cent from the 911 listings last March.

Fewer homes sold

There were 698 residential properties sold in March 2022, compared to 735 homes sold during the same time in 2021.

That means there was a 5.03 per cent decrease in the number of homes sold.