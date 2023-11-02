Average home sale price drops in Windsor-Essex

The average home sale price has dropped in Windsor-Essex, according to the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors monthly statistics.

The average sale price dropped to $530,223, down almost two per cent compared to an average price of $540,941 in October 2022.

The average year-to-date price of a home has also dropped nearly 11 per cent to $561,052, down from $629,726 during the same time a year ago.

There were 917 homes listed for sale in October, up almost 19 per cent over the 771 homes put on the market in October 2022.

WECAR also reports 367 homes were sold in October, a 4.92 per cent decrease over the 386 homes sold in October 2022.

Year-to-date sales are down over 16 per cent with 4,332 homes sold so far this year, compared to the 5,203 homes sold during the same time a year ago.