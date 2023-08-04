Automated license plate readers leads to arrest in Chatham
A driver in Chatham was arrested after police received an alert that the car’s license plate was linked to a stolen vehicle.
An officer, who’s cruiser was equipped with Axon ALPR, received an alert Tuesday from the automatic license plate reader that the vehicle on Grand Avenue East's front license plate was linked to a stolen vehicle.
The officer initiated a traffic stop as the plates were found to be from a stolen vehicle, leading to the arrest of the driver who admitted to not having a driver’s license.
Police say further investigation found the driver was barred from driving due to impaired driving and unpaid fines. The driver was then arrested for possession of stolen property and operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited.
He was released with a future court date.
Windsor Top Stories
-
-
-
WATCH
WATCH | Four suspects wanted in connection to auto theft, fraud
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Health Canada approves 1st RSV vaccine for adults age 60 and over
Health Canada has approved the first vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) for adults age 60 and over.
Kremlin critic Navalny convicted of extremism and sentenced to 19 years in prison
A Russian court convicted imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny on charges of extremism and sentenced him to 19 years in prison Friday. Navalny is already serving a nine-year term on a variety of charges that he says were politically motivated.
Mark Margolis, 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul' actor, dead at 83
Mark Margolis, a veteran actor known for his performances on 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul,' has died.
Nagorno-Karabakh: Canada says Armenians face 'deteriorating humanitarian situation'
The Canadian government is again blaming Azerbaijan for escalating tensions in its Nagorno-Karabakh region, saying it is concerned about the 'deteriorating humanitarian situation' for Armenians living in that region.
Movie weapons supervisor waives right to preliminary hearing in fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin
The woman who was overseeing the use of weapons on the movie set where Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer agreed Friday to forgo a preliminary hearing that would have provided court testimony from dozens of people, including eyewitnesses to the shooting.
How being a 'grey rock' can protect you against narcissists
If you have that person in your life who drags you into their unending drama, games or conflicts, there may be an answer. Become a 'grey rock.'
'There simply aren't enough people': Canada's shortage of anesthesiologists contributing to surgical backlog, group says
Canada’s surgical backlog cannot be cleared without enough anesthesiologists, who are essential for surgeries, the former chair of Ontario’s Anesthesiologists warns.
Guatemala-based group extends hand on First Nations' residential school searches
A Guatemala-based forensic anthropology organization is extending its hand to Indigenous peoples in Canada looking to potentially recover remains of children on the grounds of former residential schools.
After 26 years, authorities identify woman whose remains were found along Gilgo Beach parkway
Law enforcement authorities said Friday they have identified a woman whose remains were found as far back as 1996 in different spots along the Long Island coast, some of them near the Gilgo Beach locations of bodies investigators believe were left by a serial killer.
Kitchener
-
Former Kitchener neurologist addresses specific sexual assault allegations during trial
A former Kitchener neurologist charged with sexually assaulting dozens of female patients is now reacting to each of the allegations from the stand of his trial.
-
Montour celebrates Stanley Cup final appearance in Six Nations
Six Nations celebrated NHL hometown hero Brandon Montour Thursday evening.
-
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church transforms into affordable housing in Kitchener
It’s a unique project in an unlikely space – an empty church in Kitchener is being transformed into affordable housing.
London
-
Strange activity raises suspicions of property owner
A London, Ont. business owner said some strange behaviour caught on video has made him nervous.
-
Highway 401 reopens following crash
OPP and EMS in Elgin County are on the scene in the eastbound lanes at Graham Road after a two-vehicle collision.
-
OPP investigating double fatal crash
Oxford OPP, EMS and Norwich fire responded to the single-vehicle crash on Cornell Road north east of Tillsonburg.
Barrie
-
Sampson acquitted in first degree murder trial verdict
Rob Sampson, the man charged with first degree murder in the 2019 death of mother of five Tracy Reid has been acquitted.
-
Barrie citizen alerts police to mens' suspicious behaviour
Two men were checking out cars were spotted by a citizen who called 911.
-
Kempenfest celebrates 51 years on Barrie's waterfront
Sprawled across more than two kilometres of Barrie's waterfront, the annual event features more than 350 artisans and craft vendors, a midway, and two stages of live music.
Northern Ontario
-
American man fined $45K for altering shoreline on Georgian Bay property
Making unauthorized changes to the shoreline of a waterfront property in northern Ontario has cost another man thousands of dollars in fines.
-
Sudbury woman wins human rights battle, province must rewrite rules for guide dog benefits
The Ontario Human Rights Tribunal has ruled in favour of a Sudbury woman who was denied guide dog benefit funding because her pup didn’t meet the province’s training criteria.
-
Kirkland Lake deaths ruled a homicide, victims identified
Two people who died last week in Kirkland Lake were victims of homicide, Ontario Provincial Police confirmed Thursday along with their identities.
Ottawa
-
COMING UP AT 4 P.M.
COMING UP AT 4 P.M. | OC Transpo to provide update on O-Train return-to-service plan today
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe, Transit Services general manager Renee Amilcar and officials with Rideau Transit Group will provide an update on work to resume O-Train service at 4 p.m.
-
Cleanup underway after tornado hits Ottawa's south end
The cleanup is underway in Ottawa's south end after a tornado ripped through the area Thursday evening, damaging homes, properties and trees.
-
Chief William Commanda Bridge opens over the Ottawa River
The Chief William Commanda Bridge is now open for cyclists, runners and walkers, providing a new linking connecting Ottawa and Gatineau.
Toronto
-
NEW VIDEO
NEW VIDEO | Video shows moment stolen pickup truck causes multi-vehicle crash in Brampton that injured 6
New video has surfaced showing a multi-vehicle crash in Brampton that police say was caused by the driver of a stolen pickup truck.
-
Why are Taylor Swift tickets for Canada concerts already on sale?
A selection of Taylor Swift tickets for Toronto dates with hefty price tags are already on sale days ahead of the official Ticketmaster release.
-
Video shows arson suspect running away from Brampton house moments after it burst into flames
Police have released new video footage which shows an arson suspect running away from a burning house in Brampton, moments after it appeared to catch fire.
Montreal
-
After serious collision in Italy, woman stuck on surgery wait list in Montreal
A family vacation in the Italian countryside quickly turned into a nightmare for Maggie Dunphy after she crashed her rented Vespa in the middle of the road and shattered several bones. The Montreal resident says her nightmare was made worse, however, by Quebec's health-care system after returning home to get proper treatment.
-
New Montreal summer camp helps Ukrainian refugee children integrate in Quebec
A free, new summer camp is aiming to help Ukrainian refugee children and their families settle in Montreal.
-
Montreal home sales on pace with last July, above historical average
The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says July's Montreal home sales were little changed from a year ago but remained above the historical average for this time of year.
Atlantic
-
Emergency alert delays in West Hants during the Nova Scotia floods
Nearly two hours passed between when firefighters in West Hants believed an emergency alert was needed and when it went out during flash flooding two weeks ago, and dozens of people didn’t receive it.
-
Housing shortage: Nova Scotia invests $1.3 million in provincewide home-sharing app
The provincial government announced today it will spend $1.3 million over two years to expand its partnership with an online home-sharing platform known as Happipad.
-
NB Power says bringing electricity via Atlantic Loop could be cost-prohibitive
New Brunswick's power utility has questioned the viability of the Atlantic Loop energy project because of the potential costs.
Winnipeg
-
Man caught shooting geese in St. Vital Park: Manitoba Conservation
Manitoba Conservation officers have responded to a number of calls over the last several months, including an incident where a man was shooting geese in Winnipeg.
-
'Lost our biggest customer': Manitoba alcohol makers struggle as Liquor Mart labour dispute drags on
The ongoing labour dispute between Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) and union workers took a new direction Thursday as hundreds of MGEU members rallied at the steps of the Manitoba Legislature, demanding wage increases as part of a new contract.
-
Etiquette tips to follow when you're renting a cabin
The August long weekend is here, which means many Manitobans will be heading to rented cottages for some summer fun.
Calgary
-
Boat stolen from Calgary home could be lake bound, police warn
Calgary police are asking the public for help locating a boat stolen from a home in Bowness earlier this week.
-
Victim of Calgary shooting arrives at hospital with gunshot wound
Calgary police are investigating a shooting that happened in the community of Southview on Friday.
-
Alberta's unemployment rises in July as Calgary, Edmonton remain stable
Alberta's unemployment rate rose four-tenths of a percentage point in July with more people searching for work.
Edmonton
-
Health Canada approves 1st RSV vaccine for adults age 60 and over
Health Canada has approved the first vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) for adults age 60 and over.
-
Telus announces 6,000-person layoff
Telus Corp. says it is cutting 6,000 jobs. The cuts were made with 'a very heavy heart' and prompted by the 'evolving regulatory, competitive and macroeconomic environment,' the company's president and chief executive, said.
-
Alberta's unemployment rises in July as Calgary, Edmonton remain stable
Alberta's unemployment rate rose four-tenths of a percentage point in July with more people searching for work.
Vancouver
-
32-year-old fatally stabbed in downtown Vancouver, marking city’s 11th homicide of 2023
A serious assault in downtown Vancouver is under investigation, police confirmed Friday.
-
Wildfire impact on B.C. tourism varies by region – and by visibility of flames
British Columbia's record wildfire season has affected travel bookings in some areas, but other regions have seen continued tourism demand despite their proximity to active blazes.
-
3 race horses died in Vancouver within 2-week span in July: B.C. Ministry of Public Safety
Three race horses died and another was injured during competitions in Vancouver last month, according to B.C.’s Ministry of Public Safety.