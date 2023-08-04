Automated license plate readers leads to arrest in Chatham

A driver in Chatham was arrested after police received an alert that the car’s license plate was linked to a stolen vehicle.

An officer, who’s cruiser was equipped with Axon ALPR, received an alert Tuesday from the automatic license plate reader that the vehicle on Grand Avenue East's front license plate was linked to a stolen vehicle.

The officer initiated a traffic stop as the plates were found to be from a stolen vehicle, leading to the arrest of the driver who admitted to not having a driver’s license.

Police say further investigation found the driver was barred from driving due to impaired driving and unpaid fines. The driver was then arrested for possession of stolen property and operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited.

He was released with a future court date.