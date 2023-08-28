Automated licence plate recognition leads to arrest

A driver with an outstanding arrest warrant was taken into custody after police were alerted by the Automated Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) system.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Chatham-Kent stopped a passenger around 11:29 a.m. Sunday on the westbound Highway 401 near the 73 km marker.

Police say the ALPR system notified the officer the driver was a wanted person.

The driver had an outstanding arrest warrant by the Windsor Police Service and was taken into custody without incident.

The 32-year-od from Gravenhurst was transferred into Windsor police custody to satisfy the arrest warrant.