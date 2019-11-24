

Ricardo Veneza, CTV Windsor





WINDSOR Ont. - Workers with Auto Transportation Service have agreed to a new contract.

Car haulers servicing the Windsor Assembly Plant and Auto Transport Service ratified the vote Sunday afternoon.

The 40 ATS workers are not to be confused with the FCA transport crews.

Roughly 300 jobs there are at risk after the automaker announced plans to wind down ground transport operations in 2017.

According to Unifor Local 444, a resolution to that concern could be found during 2020 contract negotiations.