Windsor-Essex is poised to take advantage of the new renegotiated trade pact between Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.

The breakthrough deal reached Sunday night, that U.S. President Donald Trump said he plans to call the United States Mexico Canada Agreement, exempts a percentage of eligible auto exports from tariffs, one of the biggest wins in the new deal, said David Adams, president of Global Automakers of Canada.

"One of the largest things is just having certainty now in terms of what the trading relationship is, and what the business environment is going to be going forward. Because business desperately needs certainty and uncertainty is anathema to getting things done."

Terms of the newly agreed to trade deal means the requirement for vehicle content made in North America increases by 20 per cent.

The President of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association of Canada, Flavio Volpe, tells AM800 News Windsor is perfectly positioned to take advantage of the new agreement.

"You now have to source 75 per cent instead of 62.5 per cent of that content in North America,” says Volpe, who adds the increase will benefit companies already supplying parts to automakers. "That volume will show up undeniably in places like Windsor because the automakers need to do that to be USMCA compliant."

Steel and aluminum producers, however, came away disappointed with no deal in place to lift the tariffs the U.S. imposed on their products at the end of May.

But Volpe says he is returning to Washington to work with Canadian negotiators to resolve that.

The terms reached between the U.S. and Mexico on higher wage thresholds will also be positive for Canadian producers, said Unifor president Jerry Dias, who welcomed the deal.

"The threat of capricious auto tariffs has been lifted, stabilizing future investment" said Dias in a statement.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a press conference that the auto sector was a key priority in negotiations.

"Protecting our auto industry was one of the core concerns that Canadians had about getting to a deal, and we're glad to say that we have significant protections."

For the general manufacturing sector, the sentiment is one of relief, said Dennis Darby, president and CEO of Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters.

"It removes that uncertainty that was hanging over the sector, in terms of our access to this North American market, in terms of the rules related to our integrated North American supply chain."

Darby said he hopes the aluminum and steel tariffs can be resolved shortly, but that the manufacturing industry didn't lose anything in the new deal.

With files from The Canadian Press