WINDSOR -- An advocate for the establishment of Windsor's newly created auditor general position has an idea for how the new AG should get his feet wet: The John Muir branch of the Windsor Public Library.

Howard Weeks is calling for the newly appointed auditor to conduct a “full and thorough” audit of the conversion of Fire Hall 6 into the John Muir branch over the last few years.

He'd like the auditor to focus on why an “administrative error" resulted in the installation of the wrong signage on the front of the building, costing an additional $51,000. Mayor Drew Dilkens would not elaborate further as to who is to blame.

“As far as I’m concerned, the reason we now have our new auditor general’s office is because the citizens of Windsor have decided that’s not quite good enough,” says Weeks.

The sign on the new branch in Old Sandwich Town read "John Muir Public Library" when it should have read, "Windsor Public Library John Muir branch." Mayor Dilkens says the cost was absorbed by the project contingency fund.

But that's not all: Weeks would also like to know why the final $5.5 million tab for the project was so far off the original estimate of about $2.5 million.

"The problem is things like this come out, citizens find out 51 thousand dollars is being spent with hardly any explanation on how, why does it cost that much?” Weeks asks. “All these questions put chinks in public confidence that city council needs to do its job as effectively as possible."

Weeks hopes the discussion comes up at the Nov. 4 meeting of council.