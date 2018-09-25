

CTV Windsor





Riders continue to push local government to allow all-terrain vehicles on rural roads.

The Essex County ATV Club was before Amherstburg council Monday night.

The club has 100 riders and agreements with a few private landowners but no road or trail networks to get from one to the other.

The club is asking the town – and eventually surrounding municipalities – to make a decision similar to one in Chatham-Kent, which allows ATV riders to use most rural roads during daylight hours.

Club members believe it will increase tourism possibilities for the region.

"A lot of people form here travel for far distances to have network access to these types of networks we just don't have it here, so we just hope it will bring some people down," said club member Kevin Schmidt after the meeting.

The town agreed to host a public meeting on the issue.