ATV crash sends three people to hospital
Chatham-Kent Health Alliance (File Photo)
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, August 17, 2019 12:58PM EDT
Three people were taken to hospital following an ATV collision in Shrewsbury.
Chatham-Kent police say two ATVs crashed in the area of Metcalfe Street and Wellington Street about 6 p.m. Friday.
Those injured were taken to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance.
The extent of their injuries wasn’t disclosed.
Traffic investigators have taken over the probe. Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Randy Whittaker at randyw@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.