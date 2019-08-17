

CTV Windsor





Three people were taken to hospital following an ATV collision in Shrewsbury.

Chatham-Kent police say two ATVs crashed in the area of Metcalfe Street and Wellington Street about 6 p.m. Friday.

Those injured were taken to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance.

The extent of their injuries wasn’t disclosed.

Traffic investigators have taken over the probe. Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Randy Whittaker at randyw@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.