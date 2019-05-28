ATV crash leaves Chatham teen in critical condition
Ornge air ambulance
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, May 28, 2019 9:39AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 28, 2019 9:50AM EDT
A teenager from Chatham is fighting for his life following an ATV crash Monday evening.
Police say the crash occurred just before 6 p.m. on Darrell Line in Chatham Township.
An investigation shows that the teen was travelling westbound when he left the roadway striking a tree.
He was taken to hospital in Chatham before being airlifted to hospital in London in critical condition.