The numbers are in from the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear, and organizers report an increase in attendance, and solid TV viewership.

Last weekend's races on Belle Isle Park attracted about 105,000 people from June 1 to 3. That's up by about 5,000 attendees.

For the second consecutive year, the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit Verizon IndyCar Series doubleheader weekend generated the highest weekend television viewership totals for any series race this season outside of the Indianapolis 500.

The combined viewership for the two Chevy Dual in Detroit races represented a total of 1.68-million viewers.

“We couldn’t be more pleased with the results that we’ve seen,” said Bud Denker, chairman of the Grand Prix. “Most importantly, it was fun and safe weekend for everyone on Belle Isle and the island looked absolutely beautiful for those who were in attendance and for the millions of fans that watched the race broadcasts on TV around the world.”

The racing results on the track at the Grand Prix were also memorable.

Two former Verizon IndyCar Series champions and Indy 500 winners won the Chevy Dual in Detroit races with Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing taking the checkered flag on Saturday and Ryan Hunter-Reay celebrating in the Scott Fountain at the Autotrader.com Winner’s Circle on Sunday.