

CTV Windsor





Two men from Windsor are facing attempted murder charges following a downtown stabbing.

On February 15, police officers responded to a business at approximately 2:20 a.m. in the 200-block of Pelissier Street in Windsor for a report of a stabbing.

Police report finding a man inside the business suffering from an apparent stab wound. He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The scene was contained as detectives from the Major Crimes Branch and members of the Forensic Identification Branch began an investigation.

Detectives were able to identify two suspects through the investigation.

On February 20, officers arrested one suspect without incident in the 800-block of Giles Boulevard East. A second suspect was arrested around 4 p.m. in the 100-block of Park Street West.

Jordan Kinsman, 28, and Sevaughn Scott, 23, both of Windsor, are each charged with attempted murder and robbery.

A weapon has not been recovered.

The Windsor Police Service is asking anyone with information to call 519-255-6700 x4830 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).