Attempted murder and arson charges laid after Chatham fire

A Chatham man has been charged with attempted murder and arson after emergency crews responded to a fire on Park Street.

Just after 8 a.m. on Sunday, a tenant was removed from the building by first responders after being found unconscious with visibly injuries related to the fire.

The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police were able to identify a suspect and on Monday, arrested a 28-year-old man. He has been charged with break and enter, attempted murder, and arson – disregard for human life.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Paul Brophy at 519-436-6600 ext. 80619 or paulbr@chatham-kent.ca. You can provide information anonymously by submitting a tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).