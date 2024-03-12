WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Attempted murder and arson charges laid after Chatham fire

    The Chatham-Kent police crest is seen on a uniform in Chatham, Ont. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor) The Chatham-Kent police crest is seen on a uniform in Chatham, Ont. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
    A Chatham man has been charged with attempted murder and arson after emergency crews responded to a fire on Park Street.

    Just after 8 a.m. on Sunday, a tenant was removed from the building by first responders after being found unconscious with visibly injuries related to the fire.

    The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    Police were able to identify a suspect and on Monday, arrested a 28-year-old man. He has been charged with break and enter, attempted murder, and arson – disregard for human life.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Paul Brophy at 519-436-6600 ext. 80619 or paulbr@chatham-kent.ca. You can provide information anonymously by submitting a tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

