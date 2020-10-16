WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police say a social media post about attempted abductions for human trafficking purposes in south Windsor was “not accurate.”

Officers say the post warns of a group knocking on doors in the south Windsor area with intentions of abducting people.

“The post was not accurate. Windsor Police Service Patrol officers did respond to the area in question to investigate a complaint of suspicious activity on two separate dates,” states a police release.

One call for service on Oct. 10, involved a disorderly person knocking on a complaints residential door, and the matter was resolved, say police.

The second call for service on Oct. 13, was in regard to a suspicious vehicle noticed in the area. The vehicle was located and the occupant arrested for breaching a previous court order that was related to a domestic incident.

Although the two separate calls for service were related to one another, police say there was no human trafficking component involved.

“The was never any direct threat to the community at large. On both occasions the complainant did the right thing by telephoning police immediately,” say police.

Police are reminding the public that at times misinformation or even deliberate false information can be spread and shared on social media in an extremely short period of time.

Officers would also like to remind the community to always consider the source of any information they are reviewing, especially if it is via social media.

“Our community does a fantastic job of reporting crimes and complaints for police to investigate. Your trust and respect is valued and appreciated. If ever in doubt, please call police,” say police.

Non-emergency matters requiring police assistance can be telephoned to Windsor police at 519-258-6111. Several online reporting options are available on the Windsor police website.

Police cannot accept any reports via social media. Always call 911 in an emergency.