

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP are asking for the public's help after a girl reported an attempted abduction in Leamington.

Police received the report on Thursday around 9:15 p.m.

A girl says she was approached by suspect(s) in a blue full size van while she was walking south on the sidewalk on Elliott Street near Clark Street West.

Police say the van had crossed the street, stopped beside her, at which time the side door opened and a man inside attempted to grab her arm.

The girl was able to pull away and the vehicle continued southbound on Elliott Street.

The OPP Essex County Leamington Major Crime Unit is seeking the public's assistance in identifying the vehicle and/or occupants of the vehicle described above.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.