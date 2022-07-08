At least one taken to hospital following rollover crash

At least one person was taken to the hospital after a rollover collision Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the two-vehicle crash in the area of E.C. Row and Ojibway Parkway.

The collision area was closed to traffic as police investigated.

A photo shows a black SUV with damage to its driver-side door and a white car flipped on its roof in the middle of the road.

The severity of injuries is unknown at this time.